Davis Cup 2026: Germany's Alexander Zverev wins first set against Croatia's Matej Dodig

Germany's Alexander Zverev is taking on Croatia's Matej Dodig in the qualifiers of the Davis Cup. Zverev has a significant advantage in terms of experience and ranking as he the number 2 player in the world. However, this game also provides a significant opportunity to 171st-ranked Dodig to play freely and perform at his best. In the clash between Germany and Croatia, both teams have taken the court with the aim of securing their place in the next round. All Davis Cup matches are being streamed live in India on VETO OTT.

Ahead of this match, Zverev had said he wants to win the Davis Cup 2026 for his team, adding that each member of his team was capable of winning the title at every level. He had also said that defeating strong teams like Croatia would be crucial in the path to winning the Davis Cup 2026.

"I want to seize the opportunity to win the Davis Cup with this group. To do that, you have to win matches like this one against Croatia. We have what it takes at every position to win the Davis Cup," he said.

Zverev wins first set

The first set between Zverev and Dodig was extremely competitive, but the former managed to win it eventually by 6-4.

Germany's squad for the 2026 Davis Cup

Alexander Zverev

Daniel Altmaier

Kevin Krawietz

Tim Pütz

Yannick Hanfmann

Croatia's squad for the 2026 Davis Cup