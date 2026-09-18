Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola pose separately at Ektaa Kapoor’s Ganpati visarjan after announcing separation

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola made separate appearances at Ektaa Kapoor’s Ganpati visarjan celebrations in Mumbai. The former couple, who recently announced their separation, was seen attending the event separately and posing for the cameras.

Several pictures and videos from the celebration have surfaced online, showing the two making separate appearances at the event.

Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola pose separately at Ektaa Kapoor's Ganpati visarjan

Ektaa Kapoor's Ganesh visarjan celebrations were attended by celebrities including Govinda, Yashvardhan Ahuja, Ayushmann Khurrana with Tahira Kashyap, Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly, Jeetendra, Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Jyoti, Alvira Agnihotri, Neelam, Samir Soni, Seema Sajdeh, Karishma Tanna and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola were seen making separate entries at the venue. Watch the video below:

For the event, TV actor and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav opted for a traditional mustard-coloured kurta, while Akanksha was seen wearing a brown and purple saree. See the pictures below:

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Gaurav Khanna at Ektaa Kapoor’s Ganpati visarjan

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Akanksha Chamola at Ektaa Kapoor’s Ganpati visarjan.

About Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's divorce

For the unversed, Akanksha confirmed her divorce from her husband, Gaurav Khanna, in June 2026 during the premiere of Netflix's reality show Lock Upp 2. She shared that she and Gaurav had been living apart for nearly a year and were in the process of ending their marriage. Following the announcement, she received mixed reactions from social media users.

The two got married on November 24, 2016, in a traditional ceremony in Kanpur. Recently, they also unfollowed each other on Instagram, while Akanksha removed their pictures together from her account.

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's work front

TV actor Gaurav Khanna is best known for playing Anuj Kapadia in the popular television show Anupamaa. He has also appeared in shows including Chandragupta Maurya, CID, Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam. He is currently a part of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15.

Akanksha Chamola, meanwhile, has been part of television shows including Swaragini: Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Bhootu and Dil Dhokha Aur Desire. She was recently seen in Netflix's reality show Lock Upp 2, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

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