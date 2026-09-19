Jennifer Winget gears up for Indian wedding; parties with industry friends and family in Mumbai

After her Christian wedding with her now-husband William Ishmael in the UK, TV and OTT actress Jennifer Winget is reportedly going to have an Indian wedding too. Seems like Jenny hosted a mehendi party for her industry friends and family in Mumbai, as the actress did take time out of her Honeymoon and Shaque: Trust No One promotions.

Several videos are going viral on X and Instagram, where the actress can be seen with her husband, William Ishmael, at the party venue. Her close friends Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Karan Wahi, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Ashish Chaudhary, Mandira Bedi and Mushtaq Sheikh, among others, were present at the gathering.

Jennifer's Indian look

The actress opted for a pink-coloured dotted lehenga, which she paired with a purple blouse, heavy jewellery, and a messy bun. She also added gajra to her look as well. On the other hand, William donned a ice blue coloured Kurta set.

Who is William Ishmael?

Unlike Jennifer, William Ishmael does not belong to the film or television industry. He is a finance professional based in Singapore and has spent most of his career working in global financial markets. Before his relationship with Jennifer became public, very little was known about his personal life.

William has an extensive background in the finance sector. He currently serves as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group. He reportedly joined the organisation in 2022 after spending several years in investment banking and foreign exchange markets. Before that, he worked at UBS Investment Bank, where he specialised in foreign exchange trading.

About Jennifer's UK wedding

The actor married William Ishmael, a Singapore-based finance professional, in a private Christian ceremony on July 16, 2026, at Margam Abbey Church in South Wales, UK.

On Jennifer Winget's work front

The actress will be making a comeback on Netflix with the upcoming series Shaque: Trust No One. The show will release on September 24, 2026, on Netflix. With Parineeti Chopra making her series debut, the Netflix release also features Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas and Dhruv Chowdhary.

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