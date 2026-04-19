US national held at Srinagar airport over banned satellite device, probe underway

New Delhi:

Security officials at Srinagar International Airport detained two individuals after a prohibited satellite tracking device was found in their luggage during routine screening, said sources. The incident triggered immediate action, and both were handed over to police for further investigation. One of the detained persons has reportedly been identified as Jeoffery Scot, a resident of Montana in the United States.

Officials said the device recovered from his baggage was a satellite communicator manufactured by Garmin. He was accompanied by a local individual at the time of detention.

Strict laws on satellite devices in India

Authorities have reiterated that the use of satellite communication devices is strictly regulated in India. Devices such as Thuraya and Iridium phones cannot be carried or used without prior approval from the government.

Under the Indian Telegraph Act and related rules, unauthorised possession can lead to detention, confiscation, or even arrest.

As per official guidelines, travellers must obtain written permission from the Department of Telecommunications before bringing such devices into the country. Security agencies remain highly alert due to concerns over misuse of unregulated communication tools.

Past incidents

This is not an isolated case. In May last year, a US-based doctor was stopped at Puducherry airport for carrying a similar device. There have also been instances involving foreign nationals from China and the United Kingdom being detained for carrying unauthorised satellite equipment.

To prevent such violations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has instructed airlines to clearly inform passengers about the ban. This includes announcements during flights and information shared through booking offices and onboard materials.