Iran-US ceasefire talks: JD Vance to lead second round of negotiations in Pakistan

Washington:

US Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Monday evening to lead a high-level American delegation for a second round of ceasefire talks with Iran, CNN reported, citing White House on Sunday. The visit comes as the two-week ceasefire, brokered on April 8, approaches its expiry on April 22.

Tensions around the negotiations have escalated in recent days amid reported violations of the truce and a public ultimatum issued by President Donald Trump.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 11 and 12 aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks concluded without any agreement. The US team, which includes Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner, aims to break a deadlock that paralysed the first round of talks, CNN said, citing White House. The primary sticking points remain Iran's nuclear capabilities and the status of the Strait of Hormuz.

CNN also reports that Iranian sources suggest a delegation will arrive on Tuesday to discuss an extension. However, hardliners in Tehran, via the Tasnim News Agency, have pushed back, stating no talks will proceed while the US naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in effect.

'Fair deal or force': Trump

Meanwhile, in a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating a fragile ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz. In a strongly worded message on his social platform Truth Social, Trump claimed Iranian forces opened fire in the busy shipping corridor, calling it a “serious breach” of existing understandings.

He reiterated the assertion of a fair deal on the table for Iran and said that he would no longer remain a "nice guy" and that the US would strike Iran's power plants and bridges."

Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it. They're helping us without knowing, and they are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day! The United States loses nothing. In fact, many Ships are headed, right now, to the U.S., Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to load up, compliments of the IRGC, always wanting to be "the tough guy!" We're offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don't, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They'll come down fast, they'll come down easy and, if they don't take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents for the last 47 years. IT'S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!", Trump said.

Pakistan steps up security

Authorities in Pakistan have significantly tightened security in and around Islamabad ahead of the arrival of American negotiators for talks with Iran.

The administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi confirmed the visit of foreign delegations, prompting extensive security measures. In a statement posted on its official X account, Islamabad Police said the Red Zone and Extended Red Zone would remain completely closed to all traffic due to the high-level visit, urging citizens to use alternative routes and cooperate with authorities.

According to reports, over 10,000 police personnel have been deployed and more than 600 checkpoints set up across Rawalpindi to ensure security. Similar protocols are being enforced in the capital.

Officials also announced that from midnight Sunday, several sensitive areas around the Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad International Airport will be sealed. While the airport falls under Attock district in Punjab province, access routes pass through Rawalpindi, making the area a key focus of the security arrangements.

Also Read: 'Fair deal or force': Trump threatens Iran as US team heads to Pakistan for second round of talks

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