Punjab Kings create history against Lucknow Super Giants after batting show from Priyansh, Connolly

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings achieved a major record against the Lucknow Super Giants as they became the first-ever team to score a 250-plus total against the Rishabh Pant-led side on Sunday, April 19. Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly tore apart the celebrated LSG bowling line-up as they put up a 182-run partnership for the second wicket in just 80 balls.

Priyansh scored a jaw-dropping 93 from 37 balls, while Connolly scored 87 from 46 deliveries as the two batters put the LSG bowlers to the sword. The two hit 16 sixes together and 12 boundaries in what was a sensational show with the bat. Both players were a little away from their centuries when they fell in quick succession. Prince Yadav first removed the Australian youngster, caught at backward point by Manimaran Siddharth in the 14th over, before Siddharth himself got Priyansh caught at long-off by Mitchell Marsh in what was an impressive, well-judged catch.

Stoinis stands up tall to take PBKs past 250

Another Australian, Marcus Stoinis, delivered an impressive knock to give the much-needed finishing touches to the PBKS innings. He scored 29 from 16 balls, hit two fours and as many sixes and was helped by Nehal Wadhera (13 from 7 balls) and Shashank Singh (17 from 6 balls) as PBKS ended strong on 254/7.

This is now the highest IPL total against LSG and also the highest team score in this season of the Indian cash-rich league, going past the 250 that Royal Challengers Bengaluru had hit against the Chennai Super Kings earlier in the season.

Highest team scores against LSG in IPL:

1 - 254/7 by PBKS in New Chandigarh in 2026

2 - 236/5 by PBKS in Dharamsala in 2025

3 - 235/6 by KKR in Lucknow in 2024

4 - 234/7 by KKR in Eden Gardens in 2025

5 - 230/4 by RCB in Lucknow in 2025

PBKS put up their second-biggest IPL score

Notably, the 254/6 is now Punjab's second-highest score in IPL history, only behind their 262/2 when they chased down the biggest IPL score against KKR in 2024.

Highest innings total for PBKS:

262/2 vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024

254/6 vs LSG, Mullanpur, 2026

245/6 vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2025

243/5 vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2025

236/5 vs LSG, Dharamsala, 2025