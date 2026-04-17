Tamil Nadu tragedy: 10 dead as tourist van crashes at Valparai hairpin bend in Coimbatore

Valparai:

A tragic road accident in Tamil Nadu's Valparai has claimed the lives of at least 10 people after a tourist van met with a fatal crash. The incident occurred in the Coimbatore district. According to initial reports, the Kerala-registered tourist vehicle lost control and crashed at the 13th hairpin bend on the Valparai-Pollachi road. The stretch is known for its sharp curves and steep terrain which often pose challenges for drivers.

Authorities fear that the death count could increase, as nearly 20 passengers were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Rescue and emergency teams rushed to the spot and launched an operation to assist the injured and recover victims.

Similar incident in Thoothukudi

In a similar incident, at least five people were killed after a two-wheeler collided head-on with a tourist van in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi. The devastating accident happened on the East Coast Road near Vaippar–1 village in Vilathikulam taluk on February 15. The accident had occurred around 5 pm when Gurusamy (40) -- a resident of Pallakulam village -- was travelling on a two-wheeler along with his relatives. The family was proceeding towards Pallakulam when their vehicle collided with a tourist van coming from Sayalkudi in Ramanathapuram district towards Thoothukudi.

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving no chance of survival for those on the two-wheeler. All five occupants died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Gurusamy (40), Mary (52), Muthulakshmi (48), Mugil Arasan (5) and Sumithran (3).

In response to the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had ordered immediate relief assistance of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

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