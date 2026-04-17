Shah Rukh Khan thanks The Academy for sharing Om Shanti Om speech; says he feels like king of the world

New Delhi:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, also referred to as The Academy, honoured Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan through a video clip of his famous speech from the movie Om Shanti Om. The video clip featured the iconic speech of SRK from Farah Khan's movie Om Shanti Om on their social media page. Now the superstar took to his social media profile to express gratitude to The Academy.

It is significant to note that Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with this film. Along with her Arjun Rampal and Shreyas Talpade played pivotal roles in the movie.

What is the post by The Academy?

While sharing the video clip, The Academy captioned, 'One thing about destiny... it doesn't miss. Film: OM SHANTI OM (2007).' It is worth mentioning that Shah Rukh Khan delivered this speech when accepting the Best Actor award in a Filmfare Awards ceremony shown in Om Shanti Om.

Shah Rukh Khan thanks The Academy

SRK took to his X and Instagram stories to thank The Academy. Resharing the post, the superstar wrote, 'Thank u The Academy for sending me down memory lane with Om’s speech… now I truly feel like the King of the world. Ha ha'.

See the post here:

Farah Khan also reacts

The director of Om Shanti Om, Farah Khan, also reacted to the post. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, 'I want to thank The Academy, Shah Rukh Khan, Mayur Puri and all those who forwarded this post to me #pictureabhibaakihaimeredost'.

(Image Source : FARAH KHAN AND SHAH RUKH KHAN'S INSTA)Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram stories

Everything about Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om was made in the year 2007 that was directed by Farah Khan. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Shah and other stars. This film was highly successful commercially and critically acclaimed.

As per the estimates made by movie tracker Sacnilk, Om Shanti Om collected Rs 148.20 crores worldwide from the box office. Of this total amount, Rs 105.63 crores came from Indian collections, and Rs 78.25 crores came from international box office collections.

Also Read: Oscars Academy honours Shah Rukh Khan with his iconic Om Shanti Om winning speech