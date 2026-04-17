Oscars Academy honours Shah Rukh Khan with his iconic Om Shanti Om winning speech

New Delhi:

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, also known as The Academy, has honoured Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan by featuring his iconic Om Shanti Om winning speech. The Academy shared a clip of SRK's speech from the film Om Shanti Om on social media.

While sharing the video, The Academy wrote, "One thing about destiny... it doesn't miss. Film: OM SHANTI OM (2007)." For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan delivered this winning speech in Om Shanti Om during a Filmfare Awards sequence in the movie. After receiving the Best Actor award, his character, Om Kapoor, thanks everyone and delivers an emotional speech.

Oscars Academy pay tribute to Shah Rukh Khan with his iconic Om Shanti Om dialogue

In the clip posted by The Academy, Shah Rukh Khan's character Om Kapoor is seen standing on stage receiving the award and saying, "Kehte hain, agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho, toh puri kainaat use tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai." His speech received loud cheers from the audience.

About Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om is a 2007 film directed by Farah Khan and features an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Shah, and others. The Bollywood film was a massive blockbuster and received praise from both audiences and critics.

Om Shanti Om: Box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 148.20 crore worldwide, with Rs 105.63 crore grossed in India and Rs 78.25 crore from overseas collections.

This is a developing story.

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