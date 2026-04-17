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Constitution Amendment Bill linked to women's reservation defeated in Lok Sabha by 298-230 votes

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Published: ,Updated:

Constitution Amendment Bill linked to women's reservation defeated in Lok Sabha by 298-230 votes

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Breaking News Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill on Friday failed to pass the Lok Sabha test, with 298 members voting in favour and 230 against. Notably, the bill could not secure the required two-thirds majority, leading to its defeat in the House.

Soon after the defeat of 131st Constitution Amendment, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju termed the outcome “unfortunate” and said two related bills on Union Territories and delimitation, which were intrinsically linked to the constitutional amendment, have also been stalled.

He further added that the government will continue to strive on the issue. The house has been adjourned.

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