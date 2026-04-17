Delhi Metro services on Blue Line to be affected on April 19: Check changed timings

New Delhi:

Passengers travelling on the Delhi Metro Blue Line should take note of a temporary change in services this Sunday (April 19). The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that train operations will be affected on April 19 due to scheduled track maintenance work. According to DMRC, services between Indraprastha and Supreme Court Metro stations will remain disrupted for a brief period in the morning which may cause inconvenience to early commuters.

Revised timings announced

As per the updated schedule released by DMRC:

The first train from Vaishali to Dwarka Sector 21 will depart at 6:05 am.

Services from Laxmi Nagar to Dwarka Sector 21 will begin at 6:21 am.

The first train from Yamuna Bank to Dwarka Sector 21 will run at 5:50 am.

However, DMRC clarified that there will be no changes in the first train timings from Dwarka towards Noida Electronic City and from Dwarka Sector 21 towards Noida Electronic City and Vaishali.

Services to resume normalcy after 6:30 am

Metro services across the entire Blue Line network are expected to return to normal after 6:30 am. Passengers have been advised to plan their journey accordingly and allow extra travel time to avoid inconvenience during the affected hours.

About Delhi Metro network

The Delhi Metro, which began operations in 2002, is one of India's most advanced and busiest rapid transit systems. It connects major NCR regions including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad. Known for its punctuality, cleanliness and modern infrastructure, the network serves lakhs of passengers daily and plays a key role in reducing traffic congestion and pollution in the capital.

Yamuna elevated road, metro expansion to ease traffic

It is worth noting that the Delhi government has prepared a proposal to construct a 19.2-km elevated road along the Yamuna from Wazirabad to DND, said an official statement. The proposed elevated road is planned in three phases - Surghat to ISBT, ISBT to Sarai Kale Khan and Sarai Kale Khan to DND. In addition, a proposal for a 2.

62-km flyover from Tripolia Gate to Barfkhana has also been readied, it said. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta carried out a detailed review of Delhi Metro and associated road and flyover projects with senior officers in a meeting, stressing that a modern and efficient public transport system remains a top priority for the government.

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