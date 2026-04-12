Delhi Metro to upgrade 70 trains on Red and Blue Lines: Will services be affected?

New Delhi:

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has planned to upgrade 70 trains running on the Red and Blue Lines in a phased manner by November 2027. According to the DMRC, these trains, inducted between 2002 and 2007, have completed nearly 19 to 24 years of service and are now being refurbished with modern systems and features to align with the latest rolling stock standards.

DMRC launches mid-life refurbishment of trains

The DMRC has launched a mid-life refurbishment of its oldest trains to improve passenger safety, comfort, and overall travel experience. Under the initiative, the DMRC is upgrading its earliest rolling stock (RS-1) trains. According to the statement, the upgrades are meant to bring these trains in line with current technological and safety standards.

The DMRC will be refurbishing the trains in three phases. In the first phase, 12 trains have already been upgraded. In the second phase, 18 trains have been refurbished, and work on another 9 trains will begin soon, followed by work on the remaining 9 trains.

In the third phase, 22 Blue Line trains will be refurbished by November 2027. These trains, inducted between 2002 and 2007, have completed nearly 19 to 24 years of service and are being upgraded with modern systems and features to align with the latest rolling stock standards.

DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar recently inspected the first train refurbished under the third phase before it was reintroduced into passenger service.

What will be upgraded?

The refurbishment work includes major improvements to both the train interiors and systems. The interior areas, including passenger sections and driver cabins, have been repainted to restore aesthetics, and fix wear and tear from many years of use. Electrical panels have also been upgraded to enhance performance and reliability.

State-of-the-art IP-based Passenger Announcement and Passenger Information Systems (PA-PIS), CCTV systems, and LCD-based Dynamic Route Map (DRM) along with display screens have been installed. These systems provide real-time information about routes, current time, and expected arrival at stations. They also enable communication between passengers and train operators during emergencies.

Safety measures have also been strengthened with the installation of fire detection systems equipped with smoke and heat sensors, it stated and added that in addition, older relays and miniature circuit breakers have been replaced with advanced units to ensure smoother and safer operations.

The statement said all coaches of upgraded trains are also being fitted with mobile and laptop charging points, along with new connectors and cables to support the enhanced systems and future upgrades.

Will services be affected?

No major disruption is anticipated. DMRC is carrying out upgrades on 70 trains in a phased manner, not all at once. Several trains have already been refurbished and returned to service, indicating that the work is progressing without interrupting operations.

The plan will be implemented gradually until November 2027, ensuring that services remain largely unaffected.

With this initiative, DMRC is upgrading its older trains to match the standards of its newer trains and is committed to providing safe, reliable, and passenger-friendly metro services.

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