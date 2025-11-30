Tamil Nadu road accident: Child among 11 killed as two buses collide head-on in Sivaganga Tamil Nadu bus accident: One of the buses was travelling to Karaikudi from Tiruppur, while the other was going to Dindigul from Karaikudi. However, the two buses collided with each other head-on near Thirupathur, killing at least 11 persons.

Chennai:

At least 11 people, including a child, were killed and several others were injured after two government buses collided head-on near Tirupattur in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday evening, said officials, while adding that a rescue operation is underway.

One of the buses was travelling to Karaikudi from Tiruppur, while the other was going to Dindigul from Karaikudi. However, the two buses collided with each other head-on near Thirupathur, killing at least 11 persons.

Following the accident, the locals rushed to rescue the injured, who were rushed to the government hospital in Sivagangai. Later, the local administration also arrived at the spot. The officials suspect that the death count may rise as the condition of some passengers is serious, though.

This is the second such accident that has taken place in less than a week in the southern state. On November 24, two private buses collided head-on near Idaikal in the Tenkasi district, killing six people, including five women, and injuring 56 others.

One of those buses was travelling to Senkottai from Madurai, while the other was going to Kovilpatti from Tenkasi. According to the police, the accident occurred due to over speeding by one of the bus drives. The police also analyzed the CCTV footage and recorded the statements of eyewitnesses as part of its inquiry.

Later, Chief Minister MK Stalin order ex gratia and said Rs 3 lakh each would be paid to the kin of the deceased. In addition to this, he said Rs 1 lakh each would also be given to those who are seriously injured. Those who suffered minor injuries were given Rs 50,000 each from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund.

