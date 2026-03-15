Two children killed, seven injured in suspected LPG cylinder blast near Chennai

Chennai:

At least two children died, and seven others sustained burn injuries in a suspected LPG cylinder explosion in the Navallur area near Chennai on Sunday morning, police said. The incident occurred around 7:40 am at Chamundeeswarar Nagar, 3rd Street in Navallur in the OMR area of Chennai South, where three houses were located next to each other.

Houses damaged

According to reports, the explosion was so powerful that three nearby houses partially collapsed. Hearing the loud blast, local residents rushed to the spot and immediately alerted the police and the fire department.

In the incident, one-and-a-half-year-old Dheeran and Krithika (4), children of Sanjay Kumar and Sonia, died on the spot.

Locals noticed that several people were trapped under the debris and immediately alerted the police and fire department. Personnel from the Tamil Nadu Police and firefighters rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations.

Injured admitted to the hospital

A seven-year-old boy, Pradeep, along with Selvi (40), Vairamuthu (45), Sanjeev Kumar (27), Sonia (25), Murugan (45) and Chitra (55) were rescued with severe burn injuries. They were shifted to nearby government and private hospitals for treatment.

Police have begun an investigation into the incident. Preliminary reports suggest the explosion may have been caused by an LPG cylinder blast, though the exact cause will be determined after further inquiry. More details are awaited.

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