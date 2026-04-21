Two killed, four injured in explosion at firecracker unit in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar:

At least two people were killed, and four others were seriously injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Tuesday (April 21), officials said.

The tragedy comes close on the heels of the blast at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu, which claimed 25 lives and left many injured on Sunday.

The blast took place around 12 pm at a makeshift firecracker manufacturing unit operating from a tin shed inside an old farmhouse in Konsai village of Wada taluka, said Vivekanand Kadam, head of the civic disaster management cell.

35 workers present at time of explosion

Kadam said that as many as 35 workers, mostly women, were engaged in manufacturing "twine bombs" (thread-bound crackers) at the time of the explosion.

"The explosion took place when a chemical mixing process was underway, killing one worker on the spot, and leaving a woman with 90 per cent burn injuries," an official from Wada police station said.

He said that she later succumbed to her wounds at a hospital.

Four other workers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Wada Rural Hospital. Some of them were later shifted to the Bhiwandi sub-district hospital and another care facility for advanced treatment, he said.

"Fire services and police reached the spot immediately to oversee rescue operations. The blaze following the explosion was quickly brought under control by the fire brigade," the official said.

According to the authorities, the deceased have been identified as Bhavesh Dileep Vavare (35) and Monica Sachin Padvale (30). The injured included Monica Mahendra Jadhav (30), Jagruti Jagdish Gavate (27), Pratibha Pratap Pawar (30) and Monica Mohan Vardi (25).

What did the preliminary probe reveal?

As per preliminary investigations, raw materials were brought from outside to the unit, which had begun operations on April 10, and daily-wage workers from nearby villages, including Jamghar, Konsai, Palsai, and Alman, were employed at the facility, he said.

A police probe is underway to ascertain if the manufacturing unit possessed necessary licenses and followed safety protocols, he said.

"We are probing the exact cause of the fire and checking for any negligence regarding safety measures at the site," the official said, adding that a search is underway for the owners of the manufacturing unit.

The factory shed collapsed following the blast, sending splinters in the vicinity.

Body parts of the deceased were found some distance from the site of the powerful explosion, and have been sent for post-mortem, the official said.

25 killed in Virudhunagar firecracker unit blast

Earlier on Sunday, 25 people were killed in a powerful explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit in Kattanarpatti village in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu, police said. The explosion occurred at the 'Vanaja' fireworks factory owned by one Muthumanickam, in Kattanarpatti.

The accident is one of the deadliest industrial disasters in the region in recent years.

The place is located within the Vachakarapatti police station limits. The unit is reportedly licensed by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), Nagpur.

Eight workers, mostly women, are critically injured with 60 per cent burn injuries. Twelve others, including eight policemen, were injured in a second blast on Sunday evening while rescue operations were underway.

Also Read: Local train coach derails near Dombivli; Mumbai suburban services affected

Also Read: 11 dead as van collides with cement mixer in Maharashtra's Thane district