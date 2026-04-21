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3 Players who can replace Ayush Mhatre in CSK's playing XI for game vs Mumbai Indians

Written By: India TV Sports Desk
Published: ,Updated:

CSK have been dealt a huge blow with their young batter getting ruled out of the ongoing IPL edition due to a hamstring injury. He was arguably their best batter with 201 runs in six matches but will be missed at number three. Here are 3 players who can replace him in playing XI for MI clash.

Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury
Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury Image Source : PTI
Mumbai:

Chennai Super Kings have won only two out of six matches so far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Their season has only gotten tougher as their key batter Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of the season. He sustained a hamstring injury during the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and will now take around 6 to 12 weeks to recover completely. While the franchise will be looking for a replacement soon, let us have a look at three players who can Mhatre in the playing XI for the match against Mumbai Indians:

1. Urvil Patel

Urvil Patel is the likeliest replacement for Mhatre, having impressed last season after coming into the team as an injury replacement. He played three matches for CSK in IPL 2025 and scored 68 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 212.5. He can take advantage of the powerplay overs and can replicate the role that Mhatre played during his short stint in IPL 2026.

2. Kartik Sharma

Kartik Sharma was paid Rs 14.5 crore by CSK at the auction, but he scored only 25 runs in three matches at the start of IPL 2026. An injury to Mhatre might give him another opportunity, this time at the top of the order if the five-time champions decide to utilise his skills. At number three, Kartik will certainly get a chance to showcase his skills and power-hitting as more often than not, he will come out to bat in the powerplay. Will CSK give a chance to a youngster instead of Urvil? Well, only time will tell.

3. Prashant Veer

This could be a left-field selection, but Prashant Veer certainly is not an option to bat at the top of the order. He could be included in the playing XI down the order, where he impressed in one of the earlier matches, scoring 43 runs. He can bowl left-arm spin as well, providing the much-needed variety in the CSK bowling line-up. In this case, CSK can try either Sarfaraz Khan or Matt Short at number three who can take the attack to the opposition in the first six overs and give the team a swift start.

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Cricket Ayush Mhatre Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Mi Vs Csk
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