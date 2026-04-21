Ayush Mhatre ruled out of IPL 2026 due to hamstring injury, CSK confirms

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a massive blow ahead of their marquee clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 23. Their young batter Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a hamstring injury. He sustained the injury while batting in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week on Saturday.

The franchise confirmed the development in an official statement that said that the cricketer will require around four months to regain complete fitness. "Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery," the statement from CSK read.

Mhatre was one of the in-form batters for CSK this season, having scored 201 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 177.87 and an average of 33.5. He was enforcer for the five-time champions in the powerplay and the team will certainly miss him badly for the rest of the season.

IPL 2026 - A season filled with injuries for CSK

IPL 2026 has not been great for CSK so far in terms of injuries. Dewald Brevis missed the first three matches for them while MS Dhoni is yet to play a single game due to a calf strain. Nathan Ellis was ruled out even before the start of the season, while his replacement, Spencer Johnson, has just joined the team having recovered from a major injury. Khaleel Ahmed was the recent casualty to injury as he also got ruled out of the season.

The team is currently in eighth place in the points table, with only two wins to show for their efforts from six matches. With only eight matches left in the league stage, CSK would be keen on upping the ante but will have to make do without Mhatre now.

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