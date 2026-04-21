BJP candidate Ajit Kumar attacked during bike rally in Bengal's Medinipur, other workers injured

Kolkata:

BJP candidate Ajit Kumar Jana was attacked during a bike rally in West Bengal’s Medinipur ahead of Assembly election in the state. Preliminary reports suggest other BJP workers were also injured during the incident. The BJP has alleged that the attack was carried out by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters. It is also alleged that the candidate's hand was broken and several other BJP workers and supporters were also injured in the attack. The candidate's car and several motorbikes were vandalised in the incident. BJP has fielded Entrepreneur Ajit Kumar Jana from Dantan.

On Tuesday afternoon, a large motorcycle rally was organized from Haripur in support of Ajit Kumar Jana, the BJP candidate from Dantan. Eyewitnesses claim that as the rally was proceeding from Sabra towards Mohanpur and reached the Antala area, a group of miscreants suddenly attacked them. It is alleged that these miscreants are affiliated with the Trinamool Congress. The BJP asserts that the procession was attacked with sticks.

It should be noted that a huge motorbike rally was organised from Haripur in support of BJP candidate from Dantan Ajit Kumar Jana on Tuesday morning. Other eyewitnesses claim that when the rally reached Antala area on its way from Sabra to Mohanpur, a group of miscreants suddenly attacked them. Allegations are against the miscreants who are affiliated with Trinamool Congress. BJP claims that the procession was attacked with sticks and sharp weapons.

With voting scheduled for the day after tomorrow, Dantan in West Medinipur has suddenly turned volatile. It is alleged that the attack took place right in the midst of election campaigning. Several individuals from both BJP and TMC have sustained injuries. The Trinamool Congress claims that the BJP itself carried out the attack.

The poll campaigning for the first phase of the assembly election in West Bengal will end on Tuesday. A total of 152 seats will go under the polls in the first phase which will decide the fates of 1478 candidates.

Ahead of the first phase of polls, political parties are doing last-minute public meetings across the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public rally in Kurseong and assured the Gorkha community that he would solve the Gorkha issue within six months after coming to power in West Bengal.

Moreover, BJP leader Rekha Gupta also joined a road show in Asansol. On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee addressed a public meeting in Haldia and scathingly attacked the BJP over the alleged falsehood the party is spreading in Bengal.

Amit Shah will also address public rallies in Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Paschim Bardhaman districts also. Mamata Banerjee will address public meetings in North 24 Parganas district and in Kolkata.