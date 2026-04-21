Amit Shah vows infiltrator-free Bengal, 1 lakh jobs yearly and crackdown on mafia in high-voltage poll pitch

Kolkata:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday pitched the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections as an opportunity for voters to "make the state free of infiltrators", while announcing that a BJP government would create one lakh jobs for young people every year through a transparent merit-based system. Addressing his second rally of the day in Kulti, located near the industrial zones of Asansol and Barakar, he highlighted the area's legacy in iron ore production and vowed to revive its lost industrial strength.

Shah said the once-thriving iron city had deteriorated under the current administration and assured that a BJP-led government would reverse the decline. He promised strict action against illegal mining, a complete halt on polluting sponge iron units and fresh employment avenues for local youth. He criticised the ruling government for "stealing jobs from deserving candidates and selling them to the undeserving ones", adding that the BJP intended to offer fair opportunities to young people every year.

Call for infiltrator-free Bengal

The Union Home Minister reiterated that a BJP government would cleanse the state of illegal foreign nationals. "After the BJP assumes power, we will identify each and every illegally settled foreign national in Bengal and throw them out of the country," Shah added. He also accused the Mamata Banerjee administration of enabling syndicates, goonda elements and mafias, and promised to dismantle these networks once in power.

Sharp attack on state govt

Shah criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of prioritising her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's political ambitions, claiming that her "dreams of putting her nephew in the chief minister's chair will never be fulfilled." He also accused her government of failing to protect women and cited incidents reported from Sandeshkhali, RG Kar Hospital, South Calcutta Law College and a medical college in Durgapur. He said women should not be told to stay indoors after 7 pm and assured, "The Narendra Modi-led BJP promises that it will ensure the safety and security of all women, even if they are out on the streets post-midnight".

Promise to retain welfare schemes

Addressing concerns over the future of state-run welfare programmes, Shah said the BJP would preserve all existing schemes for the poor and introduce additional support measures. He also reiterated the party's plan to implement a Uniform Civil Code in Bengal stating that it would put an end to "the prevalent practice of four simultaneous marriages by men of a certain community".

Warning to alleged poll disruptors

Referring to the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, Shah issued a strong caution to those attempting to disturb the polling process. "I warn Mamata Banerjee's goons that if they try to disturb the poll process by venturing out of their homes on the days of polling, I will ensure they are hanged upside down on May 4, after the counting of votes is over, and straighten them up once and for all," he added.

Crackdown promise on corruption and mafias

Shah pledged a full-scale offensive against corruption and criminal networks. He said the BJP government would "put an end to syndicate raj in the state" and take stringent action against those accused of financial scams. "We will dig out the mafia from the state's farthest corners and put them behind bars. Those indulged in corruption will not be spared," he added.

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