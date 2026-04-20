Local train coach derails near Dombivli; Mumbai suburban services affected

Mumbai:

Train services on the busy Mumbai suburban railway network were briefly disrupted on Monday morning after an empty local train coach derailed near Dombivli station in Maharashtra’s Thane district. According to officials, no passengers were injured as the train was not carrying anyone at the time of the incident.

The derailment took place at around 8:09 am when the local train was moving from Kalwa car shed towards Kalyan. A Central Railway spokesperson confirmed the details and said the affected train was part of routine movement operations.

Following the incident, at least three local train services on the route were delayed, causing inconvenience to commuters during the morning peak hours.

The affected section lies on the main line of Central Railway’s Mumbai suburban network, which connects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) with Thane and further extends towards Raigad district.

Railway officials said that efforts were taken to manage traffic and restore normal operations on the route as quickly as possible.

Goods train derailed after collision with car in Jharkhand’s Bokaro

Earlier on Sunday, a wagon of a goods train derailed after it collided with a car at a level crossing in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district. Officials confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

The accident took place near an over-bridge under the Bokaro Thermal police station area. The goods train was moving out of a Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) power plant after unloading coal when the incident occurred.

According to police, the level crossing gate was open at the time. A car was crossing the track when the train hit it and dragged the vehicle for a short distance before coming to a stop. One wagon of the train came off the tracks due to the impact.

Officer-in-charge of Bokaro Thermal police station, Pinku Kumar, said the situation was brought under control soon after the incident and no injuries were reported.

Akhilesh Mishra, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Dhanbad division, said the train was rolling back after unloading coal when the collision happened. He added that railway officials reached the spot quickly and an investigation is being carried out to find the exact cause of the accident.