IIT Bombay student representatives call for ‘strong institutional reforms’ after Sahil Wakode's death

Mumbai:

The IIT Bombay student representatives on Tuesday issued an official statement following the tragic death of second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode and said that the students’ demonstration after Sahil’s death was not to justify academic malpractice, but to demand institutional reforms. According to the students, the director has signed their demands and agreed to implement them within the stipulated time frame. In the case of Professor Suryanarayan Doolla, the students demanded an impartial inquiry and described his removal from the administrative post of dean as a precautionary measure until the investigation is completed.

'We do not stand for or condone cheating or any form of academic misconduct'

The IIT Bombay student representatives said "We do not stand for or condone cheating or any form of academic misconduct. At the same time, the loss of our fellow student, Sahil, is a deeply tragic event that has compelled us to reflect on the systems and processes within our Institute. The protest initiated by students was not intended to justify academic misconduct. It was a collective effort to raise concerns about systemic issues that have existed for some time and to seek meaningful and strong institutional reforms so that no student has to face circumstances of this nature again..."

The IIT Bombay student representatives further said "We are also happy to note that an open house with the Director and other members of the Institute administration was held, providing students with an opportunity to directly raise their concerns and questions... With respect to Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, we would like to clarify that our position has never been one of presuming guilt or prejudging the ongoing investigation. We stand with Professor Doolla as a member of our faculty community and believe that the investigation must be allowed to proceed fairly and impartially. Our demand was that he be relieved of his administrative duties as Dean of Administrative Affairs during the pendency of the investigation, as a precautionary measure to ensure that the investigation remains completely independent and cannot be influenced in any manner. The findings and appropriate action should follow from the established investigative process.”

“As students, we believe that the concerns arising from this tragedy must remain student-led and addressed within the Institute. The loss of Sahil should not become a platform for external political interests, organisations, or narratives to shape the concerns of the IIT Bombay student community. Our demands have emerged from the experiences and concerns of students on campus, and we believe that the process of reform should continue to remain rooted in the student community and the Institute,” the IIT Bombay Student Representatives said.

There should be no external political interference: Students

The students made it clear that the issues raised after Sahil’s death should be confined to the student community and the institute and there should be no external political interference.

After committing suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in Sahil Wakode's hostel. Now, the IIT administration has decided to remove the ceiling fans from all the hostel rooms and install wall mounted fans. New wall mounted fans have already started to be installed in the hostel rooms.

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IIT Bombay denies director may resign after Sahil Wakode's death, apologises for earlier statement