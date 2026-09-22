Global order under stress, Jaishankar calls for stronger multilateralism at UNGA Summit

New York:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for a stronger and more effective multilateral system, warning that the global order is facing mounting pressure from geopolitical competition, tensions and conflicts. Speaking at the inaugural Partners for Multilateralism Summit on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, Jaishankar said the international community is going through a period of major structural change that requires countries to reinforce cooperation rather than allow divisions to deepen. "We meet at a time when the global order is under stress. For some decades the world has witnessed a steady rebalancing, which was a long-expected structural evolution. However, extreme competition, geopolitical tensions, and actual conflicts have given this an entirely different character," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar warns against weakening of international cooperation

The External Affairs Minister said the growing intensity of geopolitical competition could have consequences far beyond relations between individual countries. He cautioned that if these trends are allowed to continue unchecked, they could weaken the basic principle of countries working together through international institutions. "If left unchecked, it would call into question the very spirit of international cooperation. That is why it is so essential that multilateralism asserts itself strongly at this juncture," he said.

Jaishankar argued that multilateral cooperation is directly connected to some of the most pressing challenges facing the world, including peace and security, climate action, development finance, emerging technologies, terrorism, supply-chain resilience and preparedness for future pandemics.

"At stake here are very real issues, not just words and expressions. The future of peace and international security, of climate action and climate justice, of emerging technologies and development finance, of countering terrorism and strengthening supply chains, and of ensuring disaster resilience and preparing for pandemics. All depend on a will to cooperate," Jaishankar said.

'Safeguard the good while striving for the better'

The External Affairs Minister stressed that the international system has delivered important gains through collective action and said those achievements should not be undermined while countries work towards further reforms. "Let us recognise that whatever we have achieved so far is only through collective efforts. The lesson here is to safeguard the good while striving for the better," he said. His remarks came against the backdrop of India's continued emphasis on reforming global institutions and making international decision-making more representative. During India's 2026 BRICS presidency, leaders also endorsed the need for a more representative and reformed multilateral system and greater representation in global governance.

Focus on practical solutions amid conflicts

Jaishankar also stressed that countries should not wait for comprehensive settlements before addressing specific problems created by ongoing conflicts and global disruptions. He said targeted initiatives could deal with immediate challenges even as broader diplomatic efforts continue towards lasting peace. "That objective can be realised through a range of efforts, through a combination of initiatives, while ongoing conflicts are concerned, specific dimensions could be addressed even while we strive for a broader peace," he said. He specifically pointed to the interconnected challenges involving fuel, food, fertiliser and finance, describing them as issues that require immediate attention. "The four ‘F crisis’ of Fuel, food, fertiliser and finance cannot be left to itself," Jaishankar added.

Jaishankar seeks guardrails for emerging technologies

The External Affairs Minister also highlighted the need for international frameworks to keep pace with new technologies and capabilities. He said emerging areas require appropriate rules and safeguards, while vulnerabilities in global supply chains need to be reduced through diversification and de-risking. "Where new capabilities and concerns arise, there is a very powerful case for frameworks and guardrails. Where there is a threat of choke points, dominance and disruptions, de-risking and diversifying must be encouraged," he said. The emphasis on resilient supply chains also reflects a broader theme in India's multilateral diplomacy. At the 2026 BRICS Business Forum, Jaishankar had highlighted supply-chain connectivity and trade facilitation as important areas of cooperation amid a changing global political and economic environment.

International law must remain central

Jaishankar further said that countries with shared interests should be willing to work together when there is a clear case for collective action. At the same time, he underlined that international law, established rules and norms must remain at the centre of the multilateral system. "Multilateralism will be best served when international law, rules and norms are scrupulously observed," Jaishankar said. He argued that strengthening multilateralism would require action on two fronts: greater advocacy for the system and stronger implementation of its principles. "For Multilateralism to forge ahead its advocacy and its practice must both be strengthened. Reformed Multilateralism is therefore essential," he said.

Why UN reforms featured prominently in Jaishankar's message

Jaishankar also called for changes in the functioning of international institutions, particularly through more inclusive discussions and greater transparency in decision-making. "More participative deliberations and more transparent decision-making are both overdue. That would provide the hope and the optimism, which is clearly needed by the UN system and it would reinforce the resolve to work together," he said.

The call for a more representative global governance structure is also reflected in India's recent BRICS messaging. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while chairing the BRICS session on inclusive global governance and strengthening multilateralism in New Delhi, said global governance should reflect present-day realities and called for greater representation, including in institutions such as the UN Security Council.

(With inputs from ANI)

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