Trump at UNGA 2026: Iran warning, Russia-Ukraine war and US push for AI dominance | Top quotes

US President Donald Trump addressed the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, with Iran's nuclear programme and what he described as Tehran's support for terror among the main themes of his speech. Trump also spoke about the Strait of Hormuz, the International Criminal Court, the Russia-Ukraine war and America's position in the global AI race.

Trump used the address to highlight what he described as America's economic, military and technological strength, while also rejecting global government and global taxes. He discussed the possibility of a deal with Iran, called for an end to the fighting in Ukraine and said the US would not "stifle" the growth of artificial intelligence and superintelligence.

Trump says Iran will never have a nuclear weapon

Trump described Iran as the "number one sponsor of terror" and accused the Iranian regime of ruling "by bloodshed and mass murder" for 51 years.

"For 51 years, the fanatical Iranian regime has ruled by bloodshed and mass murder, spreading death and carnage and chaos across the entire Middle East and beyond," Trump said.

"They were the bully of the Middle East, but they are the bully no more," he added.

Trump reiterated his position on Iran's nuclear programme, saying, "I will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon."

He said that after taking office, he "immediately opened negotiations with Iran" and offered "full economic cooperation" in exchange for ending its nuclear programme and support for terror.

"But they refused. They absolutely refused. That was a big mistake," Trump said.

Trump leaves door open for Iran deal

Trump also spoke about the possibility of reaching an agreement with Tehran.

"Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world?" he asked.

"But I believe we'll make a deal," Trump said.

He also referred to the US midterm elections, saying Iran was waiting to see how he performed, before stressing that he was not running.

"What they don't realize is that I'm not running. I did that already and won in a landslide," Trump said.

Trump highlights US role in Strait of Hormuz

Trump said the United States Navy had recently escorted more than one billion barrels of oil out of the Strait of Hormuz.

"And more oil is flowing than at any point since the start of the war," he said.

He also described the movement of ships through the strategic waterway, saying, "We're taking 22, 25, 30, 32, and 37 ships out, respectively, every single day, every single night."

Trump said he faced a decision over whether a deal would be reached with Iran or whether the US would take further action against the Islamic Republic.

Trump thanks UN Security Council over Iran resolution

Trump thanked the UN Security Council for voting "overwhelmingly" to pass a resolution condemning what he called Iran's "despicable terrorist attacks on commercial shipping".

"Thank you very much," he said.

Trump said the resolution had received more co-sponsors from UN member nations than any Security Council resolution in history and called for countries to remain united in maintaining pressure.

Trump rejects global government and global taxes

Trump also spoke about national sovereignty and international institutions.

"There is no global government. And while I'm president, there will be no global taxes," he said.

He then criticised the International Criminal Court, saying the US was "equally opposed" to what he called the "out-of-control institution".

"We will never allow U.S. members or anyone else to be investigated or given show trials by an anti-American tribunal with no jurisdiction over us," Trump said.

"You're an evil group of people," he added, calling on ICC member states to "officially resign from this rogue institution immediately".

Trump says America is 'back'

Trump used his address to highlight what he described as America's economic, military and technological strength.

"It's my great honor to welcome the world to America as we celebrate 250 years of glorious freedom and independence," he said.

"I can report to you with pride that America is back, and our country is stronger today than ever before."

"Our economy is the envy of the world. Our military is the most powerful on Earth. Our technology is second to none, and we are leading in virtually everything," Trump said.

"Our energy is fueling the planet," he added.

Trump calls current period America's 'golden age'

Trump contrasted his administration with the previous one, saying, "We inherited a dark age of America from the previous administration, and we turned it into the golden age of America."

He said the world was being lifted by "the wealth, strength, spirit, and momentum of a newly energized and very powerful United States of America".

Trump also said, "Our country is doing better than ever before. And our future is very, very bright."

Trump calls for an end to Russia-Ukraine war

Trump also addressed the Russia-Ukraine war, saying he had signed a new law passed by Congress that gave him what he described as "enormous new tariff authorities".

"Last week, in honor of Senator Lindsey Graham, I signed a powerful new law passed by Congress, providing me with enormous new tariff authorities," Trump said.

"And, if necessary, I will have to use them," he added.

"It's time to stop the killing," Trump said.

Trump says US must maintain its AI lead

Trump devoted part of his address to artificial intelligence and competition with China.

"Whoever wins AI — you have to remember this — and now I say, whoever wins SI, whoever wins superintelligence, wins," he said.

"That's the group that wins."

Trump said the US was currently leading China "by a lot", adding, "We're going to keep it that way. We're going to keep it very, very straight and very strong."

He said he would not restrict the technology's growth.

"I'm not going to stifle the growth of something that will be bigger than the Industrial Revolution," Trump said.

"Many say bigger than the Industrial Revolution or the internet itself. And we will be very careful."

Trump wants AI referred to as 'superintelligence'

Trump also proposed changing the terminology used for artificial intelligence.

"From this point forward, all United States documents, and hopefully the world's, will be changed to use the much more accurate term: 'super,' as opposed to 'artificial'," he said.

"In other words, welcome to the new world of superintelligence — SI."

"Let's see if that goes. It sounds much better," Trump added.

Trump also questioned warnings about the risks posed by AI, comparing them with earlier predictions about climate change.

"The very same people who said we'll all be dead in 12 years because of global warming ... these are the same people that are now saying AI is going to kill us all, that robots are going to attack us," he said.

Trump's UNGA address covered Iran's nuclear programme, the Strait of Hormuz, the ICC, the Russia-Ukraine war and the future of artificial intelligence. He also used the speech to present his view of a stronger United States while leaving open the possibility of negotiations with Iran and calling for an end to the fighting in Ukraine.

(With inputs from AFP)

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