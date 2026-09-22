'All Iranian airlines will be grounded worldwide by...': US threatens secondary sanctions

Washington:

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that Iranian airlines could be effectively shut out from international operations from Wednesday (September 23), as Washington threatens secondary sanctions against foreign companies that continue to provide services to Iran's carriers.

'You will be knocked out of...': Bessent

According to Al Jazeera, Bessent said on Monday that "on September 23, all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world," as the Trump administration steps up economic pressure on Tehran. "All the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world," Bessent told CNBC in an interview as the US-Iran war nears the seven-month mark.

The warning extends beyond Iranian airlines to foreign airports, fuel suppliers, ticketing companies and other businesses involved in supporting the carriers' international operations.

"If they land, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system," Bessent said, according to Al Jazeera.

The latest threat comes amid the Trump administration's broader sanctions campaign aimed at restricting Iran's access to international financial and commercial networks.

Sanctions on Iranian airlines

Earlier this month, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on Iranian airlines that had not previously been targeted, along with companies outside Iran accused of supporting the country’s aviation sector.

Iran's aviation industry has already faced severe restrictions under years of US sanctions, making it difficult for Iranian carriers to purchase new aircraft and access spare parts and maintenance services.

The latest measures are part of a broader US sanctions regime aimed at limiting Iran’s access to the international financial system. Under the secondary sanctions framework, foreign companies doing business with Iran in sectors such as energy, shipping, technology, gold and digital assets can also face penalties.

Bessent's comments came a day after talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, ahead of a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China is among Iran's key economic partners and diplomatic supporters, making Beijing’s cooperation significant to Washington’s efforts to restrict Tehran’s access to international finance.

According to Al Jazeera, Bessent said Chinese officials had been “very engaged” in discussions surrounding the US pressure campaign.

He also said Washington was holding positive discussions with Chinese financial authorities, including People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng, over compliance with US sanctions targeting Iran.

Also Read

White House launches 'Trump TV' after US networks boycott President coverage amid media ban row

US forces had Houthi targets ready, but Trump made last-minute U-turn: Report