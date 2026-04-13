11 dead as van collides with cement mixer in Maharashtra's Thane district

Thane:

A horrific accident was reported in Maharashtra Thane's district on Monday that left 11 people dead and several others wounded, said officials. The incident happened around 11.30 am on the Raita bridge on the Kalyan–Murbad National Highway 61 near Govili village of Murbad.

The van collided with a cement mixer that was coming from the opposite direction, said officials, adding that the accident caused panic among the locals who rushed to the spot to rescue the injured. Five people had died on the spot, while the others succumbed to their injuries later.

Several people are still injured who have been rushed to the hospital for treatment. As per the information provided by officials, the condition of several injured is said to be critical.

The police have registered a case now, and further investigation is underway.

Seven killed in neighbouring Gujarat

Another accident has been reported from Gujarat's Surendranagar district where seven people lost their lives after being hit by a speeding truck in wee hours of the day, said officials. The accident happened at 1.30 am on the Lakhtar-Viramgam highway.

The pilgrims were coming from Rajkot and were heading to Bahucharaji. A truck hit them on the outskirts of Bhaskarpara village in Lakhtar taluka of the district, said officials, adding that the dead includes six pilgrims and the driver of a dumper parked on the roadside.

They also said that the deceased include four women. The truck driver fled the spot and a search is underway to nab him. "The pilgrims were walking when they met with the accident. They had set out on foot to offer prayers at a temple in Bahucharaji when they were hit by a truck coming at full speed from behind," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

With inputs from Sunil Sharma