Abhishek Sharma, Eshan Malinga hammer Delhi Capitals, SRH moved to third on IPL 2026 points table

Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma produced a stunning batting show against Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The southpaw smacked unbeaten 135 runs off just 68 balls as the hosts posted 242 runs on the board in the first innings.

After a poor start to the season, Abhishek was under the scanner as the youngster had a rough time in the T20 World Cup as well. However, he has finally found momentum and Delhi bowlers proved tough to put him under pressure tonight. He wreaked havoc, smacking 10 sixes during his stay at the crease and stitched two important partnerships with Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen.

Meanwhile, after his century, Abhishek seemed to be low on energy and that’s when Klaasen took over the business. SRH’s most consistent batter this season, Klaasen, smashed unbeaten 37 runs off 13 balls as Hyderabad looked unstoppable in the middle. Delhi could pick only two wickets in the middle and in the second innings, their batting unit disappointed as well. Hyderabad ended up registering a comfortable 47-run win as Hyderabad moved to third on the IPL 2026 points table.

Eshan Malinga's show rattles DC

Eshan Malinga claimed four wickets in the second innings and Delhi batters showed very little fight. The problem started with a struggling knock from KL Rahul, who made just 37 runs in 23 balls. On normal days, it may seem fine but while chasing 243 runs on a pitch that had plenty of offer to the batters, Rahul’s knock hurt the team badly. His opening partner, Pathum Nissanka failed to make an impact as well.

Batting at three and four, Nitish Rana and Sameer Rizvi showed some much-needed fight, but they had very little support from the others. Nitish made 57, while Rizvi added 41, as Delhi’s lower middle order once again struggled to make ends meet.

On the other hand, Harsh Dubey picked up three wickets in the final over of the game as Hyderabad picked up a comfortable win.

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