Four members of family die of suspected food poisoning in Mumbai after eating biryani, watermelon

Mumbai:

Four members of a family died due to food poisoning in Mumbai's Pydhonie area. It was reported that the family consumed watermelon after eating biryani. According to information provided by a senior Mumbai Police official, four members of the same family died due to food poisoning in the Pydhonie area of ​​Mumbai.Prior to their deaths, one of the family members stated to the police that they had first eaten biryani together, followed by watermelon.

Exact cause of death to be ascertained after post-mortem: Police

According to the police, the exact cause of death in this case will only be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received.The deceased have been identified as Abdullah Dokadia (40), Nasreen Dokadia (35), and their daughters, Aisha (16) and Zainab (13).

Mumbai Police said the incident dates back to the night of April 25, when a total of nine family members, including close relatives, had dinner together at around 10:30 PM. The relatives later returned to their respective homesand in the early hours of the night, between 1 am and 1:30 am, the four family members reportedly consumed watermelon.

Four family members experience vomiting and loose motions

By early morning, around 5:30 to 6:00 AM on April 26, all four experienced severe symptoms, including vomiting and loose motions. They were attended to by a family doctor and were later referred to JJ Hospital for further treatment.

Despite medical treatment, the younger daughter died at approximately 10:15 AM, while the husband died later that night at around 10:30 PM. The wife and elder daughter also died during treatment.

Even as the post-mortem examinations have been conducted, but the final cause of death will be confirmed only after histopathological reports are received. Police said the exact cause of the suspected food poisoning remains unclear and is under investigation.

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