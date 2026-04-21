Over 400 fall ill after suspected food poisoning at wedding in Gujarat's Dahod; probe on | VIDEO

Dahod:

Panic and chaos gripped Abhlod village in Gujarat’s Dahod district after more than 400 guests reportedly fell ill following a wedding event, in what authorities suspect to be a major case of food poisoning. Several affected individuals have been hospitalised, with health officials rushing to contain the situation and determine the cause.

According to preliminary reports, guests began experiencing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and dizziness hours after consuming food served at the event.

District health officials have launched an investigation into the incident.

Mass food poisoning at Tehri wedding leaves dozens hospitalised

Earlier, around three dozen people fell ill after reportedly consuming contaminated food at a wedding function in the Badshahithaul region of Tehri district, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Those affected, largely women and children from the villages of Dharsal and Jugad, began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain shortly after attending the ceremony held at a local banquet hall.

Health authorities stated that patients started arriving at the district hospital in phases. Fifteen individuals were admitted on Wednesday, followed by another 20 who sought medical care the next morning.

Dr Amit Rai, Chief Medical Superintendent, assured that all patients were stable and were being closely monitored by medical staff. He added that several patients were treated and discharged after receiving initial care, while a number of others continue to remain under observation.

In response to the incident, the Food Safety Department has initiated an inquiry. Officials have collected samples of various food items, including flour, pulses, gram flour and noodles, for laboratory testing to determine the cause of the illness.