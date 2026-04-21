Abhishek Sharma surpasses Rohit Sharma, equals Virat Kohli's all-time India record with century against DC

Hyderabad:

Youngster Abhishek Sharma launched a scathing attack against Delhi Capitals, completing a century in just 47 balls. The southpaw went berserk right from the beginning as the Delhi bowlers seemed unprepared for his wrath. Captain Axar Patel introduced off-spinner Nitish Rana early on to tackle him, which was used heavily against him Abhishek during the T20 World Cup, but the opener was ready this time around and played some phenomenal cricket in the middle.

With this century, Abhishek Sharma has moved level with Virat Kohli for the most T20 hundreds by an Indian. The milestone also sees him go past Rohit Sharma’s tally of eight in the format. Both Abhishek and Kohli now have nine T20 centuries each.

Most centuries by an Indian in T20 cricket:

Player Centuries Virat Kohli 9 Abhishek Sharma 9 Rohit Sharma 8

More to follow..