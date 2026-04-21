Bangladesh announce squad for first two T20Is against New Zealand, drops first-team pacers

New Delhi:

Bangladesh will begin their T20I series against New Zealand with a noticeably altered pace attack, as the team management has decided to rotate key fast bowlers for the opening matches in Chattogram. The move shifts attention toward newer options, offering a glimpse into the bench strength built through domestic performances.

Three established names, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana, have been left out for the first two games. Their absence has created space for Ripon Mondol and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, both of whom have impressed in recent domestic outings. While Ripon has had brief exposure at the international level, Saqlain is yet to earn his first cap.

The changes are otherwise limited. The squad largely resembles the one that last played a T20I series against Ireland in December, though Jaker Ali and Mahidul Islam have been omitted this time around.

Ripon and Saqlain’s growth in domestic cricket

Ripon’s progress has been closely followed over the past few months. His role in the shorter format has evolved, particularly in pressure overs towards the end of an innings. That development was evident during the Bangladesh Cricket League one-day competition in March, where he finished among the leading wicket-takers.

Saqlain brings a slightly different skill set. He is known for hitting hard lengths and mixing his deliveries, while also offering depth with the bat. At 28, this call-up presents a significant moment in his career, rewarding his recent form and consistency.

"Ripon Mondol has been doing well for quite some time. We can utilise his ability with the new ball and his death bowling has also been quite noticeable. Saqlain could be our bowling allrounder option. He has also shown good form recently,” chief selector Habibul Bashar said.

The first two matches of the series are scheduled for April 27 and 29 in Chattogram, with the final game set to take place in Dhaka on May 2.

Bangladesh T20I squad

Litton Das (capt, wk), Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Mohammad Saifuddin, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain

Also Read: