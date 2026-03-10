Navy official held for ISI espionage; photos of warships, naval installations leaked to Pakistan

Agra:

An Indian Navy official posted with the Southern Naval Command in Kerala’s Kochi has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. The accused has been identified as Lance Naik Adarsh Kumar alias Lucky, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), intelligence inputs indicated that an individual was in contact with a Pakistan-based ISI agent and was involved in espionage activities against India. Acting on this information, the UP ATS developed the case through electronic and physical surveillance.

During the investigation, the name of Adarsh Kumar, son of Balveer Singh, surfaced. He was serving as a Lance Naik in the Indian Navy and was posted at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi.

Investigators found evidence suggesting that Adarsh Kumar had established contact with a Pakistan-based ISI operative. It was also revealed that he had transferred money to the ISI agent from his bank account and allegedly shared photographs of strategically sensitive naval assets, including warships.

After these facts were confirmed during the investigation, and due to his alleged involvement in anti-national activities and criminal links with the Pakistan-based intelligence network, UP ATS arrested him on March 10.

Following his arrest, he was produced before the competent court, which remanded him to judicial custody as per legal procedure.