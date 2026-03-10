Trump signals possible talks with Iran as Middle East reels under severe unrest: Report

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has suggested he might be open to discussions with Iran, depending on the conditions, during an interview with Fox News. Trump said he had heard that Tehran was eager to negotiate, but he stressed that any engagement would depend on the terms offered.

The comments came during a Monday evening interview, reported by the cable news network on Tuesday.

In the same interview, Trump also voiced his criticism of Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. Trump said he did not believe the leader could live peacefully.

US War Secretary vows intense strikes on Iran

The United States has warned that its attacks inside Iran will reach their most intense levels yet, as the country continues to resist despite significant losses. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that American forces are stepping up operations against Iranian targets, signalling a sharp escalation in the conflict.

Israel has also taken an aggressive stance. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said their campaign is aimed at weakening Iran and encouraging its people to rise against the government. “Our goal is to break their power and give the Iranian people a chance to cast off tyranny,” Netanyahu said.

Iran, however, shows no sign of seeking peace. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf dismissed any reports of Tehran looking for a ceasefire, reaffirming the country’s commitment to continue its resistance.

Iran targets energy infra across Middle East

Iran has intensified its military actions across the Middle East, launching targeted missile and drone strikes on strategic sites. Among the recent targets was the United Arab Emirates’ largest oil processing facility, the ADNOC Ruwais Refinery, a single-site refinery that ranks as the fourth largest in the world, capable of handling up to 837,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

These attacks have exacerbated an already fragile global energy situation, sending shockwaves through international markets. In response, several nations in the Gulf region and beyond have implemented measures aimed at regulating resource consumption and stabilising supply amid escalating tensions.