J-K: One terrorist killed as security forces foil infiltration bid near LoC in Nowshera

Nowshera:

The security forces on Tuesday killed a Pakistani terrorist, who was attempting to infiltrate the Indian territory near LoC in Nowshera. Acting on precise intelligence, Indian security forces detected the movement of two terrorists in the vicinity of Jhangar along the Line of Control (LoC) around 3 PM on March 10.

Responding with rapid and coordinated action, troops of the White Knight Corps engaged the intruders, successfully preventing any breach.

In the ensuing encounter, one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist was neutralised, ensuring the LoC remained secure. Operations are ongoing to track and apprehend the second terrorist, with troops maintaining a high-alert posture and leveraging integrated ground and aerial surveillance to dominate the area.

Infiltration bid foiled in Rajouri

Earlier, Army forces successfully stopped a group of terrorists attempting to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district. Officials reported that the suspects were spotted near the Turkandi forward area around 4:15 am, leading the troops to open fire.

The Jammu-based White Knight Corps confirmed that the infiltration attempt from across the border had been thwarted.

"Acting on credible intelligence inputs and persistent surveillance, movement of terrorists was detected in the general area of Bhimber Gali, along the LoC during early hours of March 4. Responding with decisive force and showcasing superior tactical execution, alert troops of White Knight Corps engaged swiftly, foiling the infiltration attempt and denying any breach of the LoC. The enemy's designs were effectively thwarted through coordinated ground action," it said in a post on X.

Officials said it was not immediately clear whether any terrorist was hit in the firing.