Arshdeep Singh handed 15% fine for breaching ICC Code of Conduct in T20 World Cup 2026 final

Ahmedabad :

Arshdeep Singh has been fined 15% of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the T20 World Cup 2026 Final between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The incident occurred in the 11th over when Daryl Mitchell hit Arshdeep for back-to-back sixes, which might not have sat well with the young pacer.

After Mitchell defended the fifth delivery of the over, Arshdeep collected the ball and threw it towards the New Zealand all-rounder, which sparked tension on the field. Mitchell reacted angrily and walked towards the Indian pacer, but Arshdeep chose not to engage and moved away. The on-field umpire later spoke to Arshdeep, while India captain Suryakumar Yadav stepped in to calm the situation with Mitchell.

After the game, Arshdeep revealed that he spoke to Mitchell about the incident but ICC eventually punished him with a fine and also handed him a demerit point.

“India pacer Arshdeep Singh has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Arshdeep was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match,” ICC’s statement read.

“Apart from the fine, one demerit point was added to Arshdeep’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period,” the statement further read.

Arshdeep accepted the sanctions

ICC have also clarified that Arshdeep has already accepted the sanctions proposed by the match referee Andy Pycroft and for the same reason, there won’t be any formal hearing of the incident.

Meanwhile, India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the match and went on to lift their third T20 World Cup, two in consecutive edition and became the first team to win at home.

