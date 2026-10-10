Josh Inglis set to rejoin Australia squad ahead of second South Africa Test

New Delhi:

Josh Inglis is set to rejoin Australia’s squad before the second Test against South Africa in Gqeberha. The wicketkeeper-batter is reported to have recovered from his fractured finger and will link up with the squad soon.

Notably, he sustained the injury during the first ODI in Durban late last month. It forced Inglis to return home for medical assessment and the initial phase of his rehabilitation. He avoided surgery and a subsequent scan indicated encouraging progress, keeping open the possibility of a return during the Test series.

Meanwhile, Australia had to make adjustments to their squad in his absence, bringing in Sam Harper from the Australia A tour of India and recalling Nic Maddinson. Inglis, on the other hand, had offered the team a combination of batting depth and wicketkeeping cover, despite having played all five of his Tests as a specialist batter. In his absence, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald explained that replacing Inglis required more than one player to cover the roles he could fulfill.

“It really turned into two players replacing Josh Inglis. If you looked at it like that, it wasn't [just] another batter coming in. We had sort of flexibility with Josh and then Harper obviously takes the back-up glove role and then you've got where we got to with Nic,” McDonald said.

Australia’s selection dilemma

The selection challenges were compounded by Cameron Green’s absence from the opening Test. Green was ruled out after suffering an abdominal injury during the final ODI in Potchefstroom. His availability for the second match remains uncertain, while McDonald indicated that he was unlikely to operate as an allrounder throughout the series.

Meanwhile, Australia were consequently forced to reconsider their batting combinations for the first Test. Maddinson was promoted to open the innings, marking his first first-class appearance since March 2025. The experiment produced a difficult start, with the batter dismissed for a duck off 33 deliveries. His innings was the longest by an Australian opener in Tests to end without scoring.

Matt Renshaw, meanwhile, found greater success after moving to No. 5 in the batting order. He helped stabilise the innings after Australia lost four wickets for 84 runs and subsequently slipped to 124 for six.

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