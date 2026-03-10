BCCI announces Rs 131 crore prize money for team India after T20 World Cup title win

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced a massive cash prize of Rs 131 crore for the Men in Blue after they won the T20 World Cup 2026. It is worth noting that the Indian team defeated New Zealand in the summit clash of the tournament by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The side became the first ever side to defend the T20 World Cup title and also became the first side to win the T20 World Cup at home. With such an unprecedented feat, the BCCI announced a cash prize fitting the achievement for the Men in Blue.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” BCCI said in a statement.

“The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future,” the release added.

How much did team India win for their triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024?

It is worth noting that there is a significant increase in the prize money that the Indian team will receive for their title win in the T20 World Cup 2026. For their win in Barbados in 2024, the BCCI announced a prize of Rs 125 crore for the Indian team.

A significant increase in the pay for the Men in Blue, the side became the first side in history to win the T20 World Cup three times; the side solidified their place in the history books as one of the most dominant teams that the format has ever seen.

