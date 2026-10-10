Yuzvendra Chahal raises concerns over bat-ball balance after West Indies chase 250 against India in 2nd T20I

Ranchi:

Yuzvendra Chahal has called for conditions that offer bowlers a fairer contest in T20 cricket after India’s 250-run total failed to stop the West Indies from securing a six-wicket victory in the second T20I in Ranchi on Friday. The leg-spinner questioned the increasing difficulty of containing batters on surfaces with little assistance, particularly when dew makes gripping the ball harder and smaller boundaries leave bowlers with limited room for error.

Chahal argued that the changing nature of the game was putting the effectiveness of bowling skills under pressure. It has been a constant topic of discussion, as India’s head coach has mentioned the same earlier as well.

When it comes to the match, India posted 249/5 in the first innings, but the West Indies managed to chase it down with nine balls remaining. Captain Shai Hope led by example, scoring unbeaten 102 off 45 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford struck 84 from 37 deliveries. Their 120-run stand left India struggling to contain the scoring rate. After the game, Chahal expressed concern over the conditions confronting bowling attacks.

"On such wickets, there's nothing for the bowlers. When the ball gets old, there's dew, the ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the grounds are getting smaller. We've seen this in the IPL as well, with 260 being chased in 19 overs. In this game too, 250 got chased down easily in 18.3 overs. So, what should bowlers do? What is the use of their skill?” Chahal said on JioStar’s Cricket Live.

I feel for the bowlers: Chahal

The spinner also criticised the direction of scoring patterns in the IPL, linking the growing pressure on bowlers to flat pitches, compact grounds and the Impact Player rule. He contrasted the current scoring environment with an earlier period when totals of 170-180 could provide a competitive target. According to Chahal, the acceleration during the powerplay has further tilted contests towards batting sides.

“I feel for them, because I am a bowler too and when I bowl in the IPL, on small grounds with flat wickets, you have an Impact Player as well. Earlier, when the Impact Player rule was not there, you used to see 50 runs in six overs, and 170-180 was a fighting total. But these days, 70-80 runs are scored in the first six overs, and the game is done there itself. So, either you have to have something for the bowlers in the wicket, or else just install a bowling machine,” he added.

Also Read:

Josh Inglis set to rejoin Australia squad ahead of second South Africa Test