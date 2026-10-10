Arunachal Pradesh forfeit Ranji Trophy opener amid cricket association dispute

New Delhi:

Arunachal Pradesh’s domestic cricket campaign has suffered an early setback, with the team deemed to have forfeited its opening Ranji Trophy Plate Division fixture against Nagaland and set to miss its first CK Nayudu Trophy match against Meghalaya amid an ongoing administrative dispute in the state.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that neither match would take place. The Ranji Trophy encounter was scheduled for Sunday, October 11, at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, while the CK Nayudu Trophy fixture was due to begin on October 12.

According to information communicated by the BCCI’s Cricket Operations team to the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), both opening-round games have been called off. GCA officials subsequently informed the Nagaland team, which is based in Ahmedabad, of the decision on Saturday evening. The team was told that further information regarding subsequent fixtures would be provided later.

“We have been informed by a GCA official that there will be no match tomorrow. It was to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium. We don’t have further information,” a member of the Nagaland team told Cricbuzz on Saturday evening.

Arunachal Pradesh’s next Ranji Trophy assignment is scheduled against Sikkim in Nadiad from October 18. In the CK Nayudu Trophy, the side was due to face Manipur at the MCA Cricket Ground, Polo Ground, Shillong, from October 12. That fixture has also been cancelled, while their second match against Nagaland is scheduled at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Anand from October 19.

Administrative dispute disrupts preparations

The disruption follows a legal dispute concerning elections to the Arunachal Cricket Association (ARCA). The matter is being heard by the Guwahati High Court, which has reserved its verdict. With the association’s leadership situation unresolved, the state has been unable to select a team for the competition. The training camp traditionally organised in Ahmedabad has also not taken place, leaving preparations for the domestic season incomplete.

Notably, Arunachal Pradesh have struggled in the Ranji Trophy Plate division in recent years. They finished last season without a victory, losing all five of their matches/ Their overall record in the Ranji Trophy stands at just one win from 41 matches, with their sole victory coming against Bihar in 2022.

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