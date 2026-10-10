Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in his prime, thinking is somewhat similar to mine, should get more matches: Sehwag

New Delhi:

Virender Sehwag has thrown his support behind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the young India opener spent back-to-back matches against West Indies on the sidelines. He lauded Sooryavanshi’s attacking prowess and urged India to give him opportunities to prove himself at the international level.

The former India opener eventually drew parallels between Sooryavanshi’s approach and his own philosophy of taking on bowlers from the outset. The 47-year-old said the youngster’s progress would now depend on the chances he receives in the national team.

“Sooryavanshi is in his prime, and his thinking is somewhat similar to mine, that of hitting right from the first ball. Now, it is about when he gets the opportunity and how many matches he plays for India,” Sehwag said at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual session.

The former batter also argued that a player’s age should carry little weight once selection is based on performance at senior level. He cited the contrasting ages of Sooryavanshi and Virat Kohli to underline his point.

“Look, if you are playing in an age-category, it makes sense — if it’s Under-19, your age should be under 19. But once you play the IPL or play for India, age doesn’t matter. A 38- or 40-year-old (Virat) Kohli is playing, and a 15-year-old (Vaibhav) Sooryavanshi is also playing. Then, performance matters,” Sehwag said.

Sooryavanshi’s India journey so far

Sooryavanshi, who made his senior international debut against England in July 2026, became India’s youngest international cricketer at 15 years and 99 days. He made 14 from 10 deliveries in his first T20I in Manchester, before going on to win the Player of the Series award against Zimbabwe.

Despite so, he failed to retain his spot in the playing XI, as the team management dropped him in the series against Afghanistan. He returned during the Asian Games, but missed the first two T20Is against West Indies again.

He has played eight T20I matches so far, scoring 246 runs at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 186.36, including a highest score of 81. Now it needs to be seen if the youngster gets a match in the ongoing series against West Indies.

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