Shubman Gill set to miss Punjab's Ranji Trophy opener, could return against Chhattisgarh

New Delhi:

India captain Shubman Gill will not feature in Punjab’s opening Ranji Trophy fixture against Assam in New Chandigarh. However, the batter could return for the team’s next match against Chhattisgarh, scheduled from October 18 to 21.

As Punjab begin their campaign without their senior international star, former India Under-19 captain Uday Saharan has been appointed to lead the side in the opener against Assam. In the meantime, as reported by PTI, Punjab haven’t released an official explanation for Gill’s absence from the game.

Notably, the uncertainty surrounding Gill’s participation comes as the national selection committee has asked available international cricketers to turn out for their respective state teams in the domestic competition. Several India players are following that directive by joining their state sides for Ranji Trophy assignments.

For instance, Ravindra Jadeja has joined Saurashtra, while KL Rahul has turned out for Karnataka. Gurnoor Brar, in the meantime, is expected to feature for Punjab after the ODI duties against West Indies, while Akash Deep will be seen playing for Bengal. It’s going to be a very important game for the pacer, who is in the scheme of things for the Test series against New Zealand.

Gill can use Chhattisgarh match to prepare for New Zealand tour

Gill, who leads India in Test and ODI cricket, could still use Punjab’s second fixture to gain match practice before the national team’s upcoming commitments in New Zealand. He is not part of the India A squad as well, leaving the Ranji Trophy as a potential opportunity to build match fitness ahead of the overseas tour.

Meanwhile, the Indian captain is expected to play in the first three ODIs against New Zealand as part of his preparation for the subsequent Test assignments. Participation in the domestic competition could therefore provide valuable time in the middle before he joins the national squad. However, as mentioned, his participation in the Chhattisgarh match is still not confirmed.

Punjab squad for matchday 1: Uday Saharan (C), Salil Arora (WK), Anmol Malhotra, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Harpreet Brar, Gurnoor Brar, Umesh Yadav, Harnoor Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Jashanpreet Singh, Gursimran Singh, Anshul Chaudhary, Harjas Singh Tandon

With inputs from PTI

Also Read:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in his prime, thinking is somewhat similar to mine: Sehwag