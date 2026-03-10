Cabinet approves international status for Madurai airport, extends Jal Jeevan mission till 2028

New Delhi:

The Union Cabinet has approved two key decisions aimed at boosting regional connectivity and strengthening rural drinking water supply across the country. Briefing the media after the meeting, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Cabinet has cleared a proposal to declare Madurai Airport in Tamil Nadu as an international airport and also approved the extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission until December 2028.

Madurai airport to get international status

The Cabinet has approved the proposal to grant international status to Madurai Airport, located in the temple city of Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The airport is among the oldest in the state and serves as an important gateway for people travelling to southern Tamil Nadu.

According to the government, upgrading the airport will significantly improve international connectivity for the region. It is also expected to boost tourism and pilgrimage travel, as Madurai is a major religious and cultural centre. Officials say the move could help attract more international pilgrims and business travellers, supporting trade and economic activity in the region.

Jal Jeevan mission extended till December 2028

The Cabinet has also approved the extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission till December 2028 with an enhanced financial outlay. The programme will now move into its next phase, often referred to as JJM 2.0, with a renewed focus on structural reforms in the rural drinking water sector.

The mission aims to strengthen sustainable water supply systems in villages while improving service delivery and long-term infrastructure. The government said the extended programme will continue efforts to ensure safe and reliable tap water connections for rural households across the cou