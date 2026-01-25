Delhi shocker: 32-year-old man gunned down in Shastri Park's Buland Masjid area Delhi shocker: Forensic teams rushed to the spot, scouring it under floodlights for shell casings, bloodstains and vital clues. North East District DCP Ashish Mishra confirmed the details in an official statement.

New Delhi:

A brazen shooting in Delhi's Shastri Park neighbourhood claimed the life of a 32-year-old local man known as Kamoo Pehlwan late Saturday night, sparking a intense police manhunt. The victim, Sameer alias Mustakim, was rushed to the hospital by family but succumbed to his injuries on arrival. This incident, eerily similar to another fatal shooting nearby, underscores rising gun violence tied to personal disputes in the area.

The Shastri Park shooting: A night of violence

On January 24 (Saturday), at approximately 11:24 pm, panic gripped the Buland Masjid area of Shastri Park when gunfire echoed through the narrow lanes. Local residents alerted the Shastri Park police station, prompting an immediate response from officers. Upon arrival, police discovered that the victim- identified as Sameer alias Mustakim alias Kamoo Pehlwan, a 32-year-old son of Alimuddin and resident of Buland Masjid- had already been whisked away to JPC Hospital by family members. Doctors at the facility pronounced him dead on arrival, confirming the worst fears of those gathered.

Kamoo Pehlwan, whose nickname suggests a background in wrestling or strongman activities common in local communities, became the latest casualty in what appears to be a targeted attack. The motive remains under investigation, but the precision of the shooting hints at a personal vendetta or gang rivalry.

Forensic probe and police response

Forensic teams swiftly descended on the crime scene, meticulously combing the area for shell casings, blood traces, and other crucial evidence under the harsh glow of floodlights. North East District Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ashish Mishra confirmed the details in an official statement.

"We received the call at 23:24 hours and rushed to Buland Masjid," DCP Mishra said. "A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at PS Shastri Park. Multiple teams are now deployed to identify and apprehend the culprits. The investigation is in full swing."

Family members lodged a formal complaint, providing initial leads that police are pursuing aggressively. As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made, but surveillance footage and witness statements are being analysed.

Echoes of violence: The Shahdara lounge killing

This tragedy unfolded just a day after a strikingly similar execution-style murder in nearby Shahdara. On Friday night, 24-year-old Faizan alias Fazzi was gunned down outside Mr King Lounge and Cafe in Maujpur by a father-son duo, reportedly over an unpaid loan.

Police responded to a 11:28 pm call at PS Welcome, finding Faizan riddled with bullets- three confirmed hits, including one through the head and two in the chest. His brother recounted the horror: "He was shot three times, but police said two magazine rounds were fired. He had cuts on his hands from struggling, and might have been stabbed too."

Faizan, described as a "simple man" by his sibling, had borrowed money and faced escalating threats. The family had even filed a complaint at Bhajanpura police station, but no action followed- until the killers struck. The accused remain at large, with heavy police presence now blanketing the area.

Delhi's crime landscape

These back-to-back shootings in North East Delhi highlight a disturbing pattern of firearm-related homicides linked to debts, rivalries, and unresolved grievances. Both victims were young men from modest backgrounds, their lives cut short in public spaces frequented by locals.