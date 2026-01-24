Bangladesh pull out of T20 World Cup 2026: 5 instances teams opted out of ICC tournaments Bangladesh's withdrawal from the 2026 T20 World Cup due to security concerns has sparked discussions on teams opting out of ICC events for similar reasons. It has happened multiple times in the past. Meanwhile, ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland for the forthcoming edition.

New Delhi:

After the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officially opted out of the 2026 T20 World Cup, citing security concerns, the International Cricket Council (ICC) replaced them with Scotland for the marquee tournament, starting February 7. Following the high-profile and controversial move, questions were raised if teams had previously refused to compete in ICC tournaments over similar reasons.

Below are five notable instances in cricket history when teams pulled out of scheduled ICC events, citing security or political concerns.

1. 1996 ODI World Cup: Australia and West Indies skipped Sri Lanka leg

The 1996 ODI World Cup, co-hosted by India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, saw heightened security concerns, particularly in Sri Lanka, due to the ongoing civil war. In January of that year, a bomb explosion in Colombo just weeks before the tournament raised alarms. In solidarity with Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan played a friendly match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, but both Australia and West Indies refused to travel to the island nation for their group-stage games. As a result, they forfeited points. Despite the setbacks, Australia made it to the quarter-finals and even the final, where Sri Lanka had the last laugh.

2. 2003 ODI World Cup: England and New Zealand refused to play in host countries

The 2003 ODI World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya, also saw multiple teams opting out of playing in certain countries. England declined to play their match in Zimbabwe due to the political climate under Robert Mugabe’s regime. The UK government’s stance against the regime led to a refusal to travel, and England’s match was awarded as a walkover to Zimbabwe.

Similarly, New Zealand refused to travel to Kenya due to security concerns following a bombing in Mombasa just months before the tournament. Both England and New Zealand requested that their fixtures be moved to different venues, but the ICC rejected these requests. As a result, England’s group-stage exit was swift, while New Zealand scraped through to the Super Sixes. Kenya, benefiting from the forfeit, made it to the semi-finals, marking one of the biggest surprises in World Cup history.

3. 2009 T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe withdrew

Relations between the UK and Zimbabwe continued to deteriorate after the 2003 World Cup, and by the time the 2009 T20 World Cup came around, uncertainty remained over whether Zimbabwe would be allowed to participate. The political environment, combined with the strained relations, led to Zimbabwe voluntarily pulling out of the competition. The ICC and Zimbabwe reached a "win-win" solution, with the country stepping aside in the “larger interest of the game.” The Zimbabwean team received their full participation fee but did not compete. Scotland, an Associate team from the qualifiers, replaced Zimbabwe in the tournament.

4. 2016 U-19 World Cup: Australia pulled out due to security concerns in Bangladesh

In the lead-up to the 2016 Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh, Australia expressed grave concerns over the security situation in the country. In October 2015, Australia had already pulled out of a bilateral series in Bangladesh, citing the high threat to Australian interests. When the U-19 World Cup arrived in early 2016, Australia reiterated their position, confirming they would not participate in the event due to the prevailing security situation. The ICC, although disappointed by the decision, respected Australia’s choice. Ireland was selected to replace Australia in the competition.

5. 2025 Champions Trophy: India declined to play in Pakistan

The 2025 Champions Trophy, scheduled to be the first ICC tournament hosted by Pakistan in 29 years, was marred by speculation over whether India would travel to Pakistan. Diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan have been high for many years, and the BCCI refused to give its approval for the Indian team to play in Pakistan. The ICC’s effort to reach a compromise resulted in a hybrid model where India’s matches in the Champions Trophy were relocated to Dubai, while Pakistan hosted their own matches.