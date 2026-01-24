Russia-Ukraine-US trilateral talks conclude in Abu Dhabi, Zelenskyy says next meeting likely next week Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said "a lot" was discussed during the talks, which involved military representatives from all three sides. In an X post, he thanked the US for its involvement and for ensuring that the security guarantees of Ukraine are fulfilled.

Abu Dhabi:

The maiden trilateral talks between the United States (US), Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi have concluded, said a spokesperson of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Saturday, adding that the summit was held in a "constructive and positive atmosphere". The three sides are expected to hold another meeting in Abu Dhabi next week, as no breakthrough has been achieved to end the nearly four-year war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said "a lot" was discussed during the talks, which involved military representatives from all three sides. In an X post, he thanked the US for its involvement and for ensuring that the security guarantees of Ukraine are fulfilled. He also thanked the UAE for its help in mediation and said Ukraine is working for peace and security.

"As a result of the meetings held over these days, all sides agreed to report back in their capitals on each aspect of the negotiations and to coordinate further steps with their leaders. The military representatives identified a list of issues for a potential next meeting," he said.

"Provided there is readiness to move forward – and Ukraine is ready – further meetings will take place, potentially as early as next week. I expect a personal briefing from the delegation upon its return," the Ukrainian president added.

Who were present during the talks?

From Ukraine, chief negotiator Rustem Umerov and military intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov attended the meeting. Apart from them, the Ukrainian side also included Andrii Hnatov, Davyd Arakhamiia, Sergiy Kyslytsya, and Vadym Skibitskyi.

Zelenskyy has said that he will personally meet the Ukrainian delegation to take more details regarding the outcome of the talks. He further said that the Russian side was represented by members of its military intelligence and armed forces.

US envoys Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Dan Driscoll, Alexus Grynkewich and Josh Gruenbaum were present during the talks. Witkoff and Kushner had also held marathon talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow earlier this week.

Russia's drone strikes continue

While the three sides were holding talks in Abu Dhabi, Russian drone strikes continued in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Saturday, killing at least one person and injuring four others. Russia also targeted Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv with drones, injuring at least 27 people, said city officials.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the strikes were ordered by Putin, and they not only struck the country's cities but also the negotiation table. He said the strikes have also left Chernihiv without power.

"Two of the largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, shook from loud explosions. Dozens of ballistic and air ballistic missiles were used, as well as hundreds of drones," he posted on X. "Main targets remained the same: energy objects and residential areas. Russia continues to wage a genocidal war against civilian people, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity."