Russia releases video of downed drone it says 'targeted Putin's residence' | WATCH Russian authorities said that 91 long-range attack drones were launched toward a presidential residence in the Novgorod region of north-west Russia. According to Moscow, all the drones were intercepted and destroyed before causing damage.

New Delhi:

Russia, giving proof of its accusations against Ukraine has now released a video showing what it claims is a downed drone that was launched toward a residence used by President Vladimir Putin. The footage was shared by Russia’s defence ministry and comes days after Moscow accused Ukraine of carrying out a major drone attack.

On Monday, Russian authorities said that 91 long-range attack drones were launched toward a presidential residence in the Novgorod region of north-west Russia. According to Moscow, all the drones were intercepted and destroyed before causing damage.

The Kremlin described the alleged incident as a “terrorist act” and called it a personal attack on President Putin.

What does the released footage show?

The video, reportedly shot at night, shows a damaged drone lying in the snow in a forested area. Russia claims the drone was part of the attempted attack on the presidential residence. The defence ministry said the operation was carefully planned and carried out in stages. However, a day earlier, the Kremlin had stated it could not provide proof because all drones were shot down.

Watch the video here

Ukraine denies the accusation

Ukraine however has rejected Russia’s claim, calling it false. Ukrainian officials said there is no solid or believable evidence to support the allegation. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the claim as a “complete fabrication”. Speaking to journalists, he said Ukraine’s negotiating team reviewed the details with its partners and concluded that the incident was staged.

“Our team discussed this with the American side, checked the facts, and we understand that it’s fake,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine’s allies have also expressed skepticism over Russia’s version of events. Kyiv has urged international partners to independently verify the claims made by Moscow. Zelenskyy added that he plans to meet allies in France on January 6 to push forward renewed peace efforts.

Trump reacts to Russia’s claim

US President Donald Trump commented on the issue, saying he learned about the alleged attack directly from Putin. “He told me early in the morning that he was attacked,” Trump said. He added that while military actions are one thing, attacking a leader’s residence crosses a different line.