Dhurandhar Part 2 trailer out: Ranveer Singh returns in Aditya Dhar's sequel with revenge in his eyes

New Delhi:

The highly anticipated trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is finally out. The makers released the official trailer on March 7, 2026, at 11:01 AM across social media platforms.

Directed by URI-fame director Aditya Dhar, the second installment of the spy thriller Dhurandhar is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer is out now

The 3-minute-and 25-second trailer offers a glimpse into the plot of the sequel. In the first part, viewers were introduced to the character of undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates by gaining the trust of the powerful gangster Rehman Dacait to dismantle the network.

In the second part, it is expected that audiences will get to see the backstory of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi. For the caption they wrote, "Ab Pakistan ka mustakbil, Hindustan tey karega Dhurandhar The Revenge Trailer Out Now. Book Now for Paid Previews on 18th March only (sic)."

Watch the official trailer below:

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Cast

Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Production details

The Bollywood film Dhurandhar The Revenge is produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

This is a developing story.