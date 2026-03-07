Nepal Election Results 2026: Balen Shah's RSP wins 18 seats, leads in 99, poised for sweeping victory

Kathmandu:

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is surging to power in Nepal's parliamentary elections, capturing 18 seats outright and leading in 99 more, according to the latest Election Commission data. This breakthrough in the first polls since last year's deadly Gen Z protests signals a dramatic shift, challenging entrenched parties and positioning the anti-corruption upstart for a potential two-thirds majority in the 275-seat House of Representatives.

Rise from protests to polling triumph

The elections followed intense unrest on September 8-9, 2025, when Gen Z-led protests- demanding an end to corruption, nepotism and outdated leadership- toppled Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's coalition government, which held nearly two-thirds support. At least 77 protesters, mostly students, died amid clashes with police. President Ramchandra Paudel then dissolved parliament on September 12 and named Sushila Karki as caretaker Prime Minister. Thursday's vote saw about 60 per cent turnout from 18.9 million eligible voters, with 3,400 candidates contesting 165 first-past-the-post (FPTP) seats and 3,135 vying for 110 proportional representation spots.

RSP's dominant lead over rivals

RSP's momentum crushed competitors- Nepali Congress secured 4 seats and leads in 11; CPN-UML won 1 and leads in 11; Nepali Communist Party took 2 and leads in 10; Shram Sanskriti Party slipped to leads in just 3. Notably, Shah himself leads deposed PM Oli by over 13,000 votes in their contest. RSP Vice President Dol Prasad Aryal predicted 186 seats total, claiming a two-thirds majority as counting continues.

Street celebrations signal new era

Ecstatic supporters flooded streets nationwide, dancing to RSP anthems, ringing party-symbol bells, and hailing Shah- affectionately "Balen"- as Nepal's next PM. Celebrations peaked at counting centers outside Kathmandu, where crowds chanted for the former Kathmandu mayor's leadership.

Anti-corruption agenda at the core

RSP's platform resonates with youth frustrations, prioritising zero-tolerance corruption, good governance, and development delivery. Aryal told media, "Everyone needs to feel that we have a government for them, delivery is the major agenda." Observers see this as Nepal's potential "new dawn," addressing global perceptions of the Himalayan nation's graft issues.

India's watchful eye on neighbour's stability

India closely monitors the results, eyeing a stable Kathmandu for advancing bilateral ties. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on Thursday (March 4), "We look forward to working with the new Government of Nepal to further build on the robust multifaceted ties." New Delhi supported the polls logistically at Nepal's request, backing peace and progress. Final results, expected within a week, could crown Shah's RSP as the transformative force Nepal craves.