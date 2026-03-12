Is Khamenei's wife alive? Iranian media debunks Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh’s death reports

Tehran:

Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, the wife of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and mother of Mojtaba Khamenei, is alive, Fars News reported. The IRGC-affiliated news agency said earlier reports claiming she had been killed were incorrect.

“We wish to inform that the wife of the martyred Leader of the Revolution is alive and the initial reports published regarding her martyrdom were incorrect. In recent days, following the martyrdom of the Leader of the Revolution, some media outlets mistakenly published news of the martyrdom of the wife of Martyr Ayatollah al-Uzma Seyyed Ali Khamenei,” the agency said in a post on X.

In his first message, the new Supreme Leader also did not mention his mother as being killed.

According to earlier reports by the Iranian media, Bagherzadeh passed away days after being injured during the joint US–Israel attack in Tehran.

About Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh

The 79-year-old, originally from Mashhad, Iran, is the sister of Hassan Khojaste Bagherzadeh, who previously served as deputy director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB). She was reportedly with Khamenei at his compound in Tehran when the strike carried out by the United States and Israel took place.

The couple married in 1964 and went on to have six children together: four sons—Mostafa, Mojtaba, Masoud, and Meysam—and two daughters, Hoda and Boshra.