Balen Shah's rocket rise to power in just 4 years: Why veterans flopped and India ties stay solid in Nepal?

Kathmandu:

Nepal's political landscape is undergoing a historic transformation. Governments that long revolved around royal families, communists and traditional political parties are now shifting into the hands of young leader Balen Shah. Having built his identity as Kathmandu's mayor, Balen Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is heralding a new era in Nepal's politics with a commanding lead in general election results.

Gen Z protests, public outrage against corruption and social media's influence have fueled anti-incumbency in Nepal. Yet how did newcomer Balen Shah race to the pinnacle of power so swiftly? Why did veteran leaders falter? And crucially, what impact will this bold new youth leadership have on India-Nepal relations? INDIA TV delved into these pressing questions and Nepal's evolving dynamics with South Asia expert Dr Shreesh Kumar Pathak, who insightfully explained that regardless of who holds power, Nepal's economic needs and remittances ensure India’s role cannot be overlooked.

Balen Shah's swift ascent in politics

Question: Why did Balen Shah rise so rapidly in Nepal's politics and where did other leaders lag?

Answer: Dr Shreesh Pathak noted Balen Shah's emergence aligns perfectly with contemporary global politics, where technology plays a pivotal role- his traits embody this. At just 35, he entered public life in 2013 via rap music. While many rap, its tradition stems from challenging mainstream power, corruption, and injustices.

He added, "Rap shares this history in America, and Balen Shah launched it similarly in Nepal, winning public adoration. Running as an independent, he won the mayoral election, and his post-election work further charmed people. Though not deeply into party politics, he crafted a strong public image through deeds."

The expert highlighted that his electoral entry via the mayor's race gained traction in capital Kathmandu, where social media amplifies achievements alongside grassroots efforts. Shah's rise interconnects with Gen Z protests, mirroring worldwide political trends.

India-Nepal ties remain anchored

Question: How will this youth wave affect bilateral relations?

Answer: Dr Pathak affirmed RSP's centrism necessitates strong India ties, though assertively vocal on demands. Geopolitics ensures no Kathmandu government ignores New Delhi.

He highlighted two keys- "Nepal relies heavily on remittances, mainly from West Asia-based Nepalis- coordinating with India's foreign policy is vital there. Second, hydropower, development or markets, demands India's involvement. An aspirational nation under youth leadership won't sideline economics, binding Nepal to India."

Youth power replaces monarchy-era politics

Question: Nepal's politics orbited royal influences; what will youth and a new party bring?

Answer: Dr Pathak acknowledged the royals' lingering impact but ideologically, centrists like Nepali Congress pursued liberal policies, while Maoists and communists under Oli or Prachanda formed the left. Nepal balanced left-leaning and centrist-right forces.

He explained, "RSP under Balen Shah is centrist too- nationalist yet pro-globalisation and liberal policies, preferring cooperation and competition in foreign affairs, much like Nepali Congress times. If RSP wins or coalitions, leadership should be theirs, with liberal approaches across issues."

Pathak drew parallels, age aside, to Delhi's early Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): fiery rhetoric, social media backing and innovative politics that Balen Shah will likely carry forward.

Why RSP dominates trends?

Question: With leads on over half the seats, what's driving Balen Shah's party?

Answer: Dr Pathak pointed to Nepal's 13-14 governments in 11-15 years, culminating in Gen Z protests toppling a majority coalition (leftists backed by Nepali Congress) amid corruption scandals and social media bans.

He stressed, "Youth everywhere, especially interconnected via social media, transcend borders, aligning global trends with aspirations. Balen Shah's age, work and background hugely appeal; post-protests, his role amplified. If he becomes PM, as trends suggest, it's like Zelenskyy: impactful global examples."