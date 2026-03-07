Khamenei family update: Photos surface showing all four sons safe after Iran Supreme Leader's death

Tehran:

Amid the ongoing war in the Middle East, fresh images have surfaced showing that the four sons of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are safe following the airstrikes that reportedly killed him. Earlier reports had suggested that one of his sons had been killed in the attack, but the latest information indicates that all four are alive. The four sons are identified as Mostafa Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, Masoud Khamenei and Meisam Khamenei. Photographs circulating online show them safe despite the intense bombardment.

Khamenei killed in US-Israel airstrikes

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint airstrikes carried out by the United States and Israel. He was 86 years old at the time of his death. Following the strike, Iran began the process of searching for a successor to fill the country's most powerful position. Reports also indicated that several members of Khamenei's extended family died during the attack. The development has also raised several questions about the safety of the remaining members of his family and whether they could become targets in the escalating conflict.

(Image Source : REPORTER )The image shows Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's sons.

A private family life away from public view

Despite being one of the most powerful figures in Iran, Khamenei kept his personal life largely hidden from public attention. He was rarely seen with his wife and seldom appeared in public with his children. Unlike many political families, most of his children stayed away from active politics. Only one or two members of the family were believed to have had any significant involvement in political affairs.

Who was Khamenei's wife?

Khamenei's wife was Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, who maintained a very low public profile throughout her life. As per the available information, she was born in 1947 into a well-known merchant family in Iran. She married Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 1964. Mansoureh's father, Mohammad Ismail Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, was considered a successful businessman in Iran. Throughout Iran's turbulent political history, including the period of the Iranian Islamic Revolution, she remained firmly by Khamenei's side.

Questions over the family's future

With Khamenei's death, attention has now shifted to the future of his family and the possibility of retaliation or further targeting as tensions between Iran, Israel and the US continue to escalate. As of now, reports indicate that his sons remain safe, though the geopolitical situation in the region remains highly volatile. The conflict in the Middle East continues to intensify, marking the eighth straight day of direct military confrontation with no immediate signs of de-escalation.

